Bangladesh and Denmark strengthen green and sustainable partnership

The Joint Action Plan will bring all instruments into play, ranging from diplomatic action and development cooperation to climate funding and investments, trade and private sector relations, including public-private partnerships, with the aim to share knowledge and green solutions to tackle the global challenges.

At the event, the minister Md. Shahab Uddin said “Bangladesh and Denmark are committed partners to have joint collaboration on green transition and tackling the adverse effects of climate change. Denmark is a long-trusted friend of Bangladesh and the launching of the Joint Action Plan today will pave the way for better implementation of the overall green transition process in Bangladesh with the support of Denmark.”

The Danish minister stated that he was pleased to launch the Joint Action Plan with Minister Md. Shahab Uddin during his first visit to Bangladesh. “Denmark and Bangladesh are two countries with a strong and active engagement in the global climate agenda. Launching our Joint Action Plan today, signals that we are ready to ‘walk the talk’ on the commitments made in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,” he said.