Deep depression in the bay turns into cyclone 

The deep depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a cyclone, as reported in special bulletin number 10 from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department at 8:30 this Sunday morning.

According to the bulletin, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas moved further northwest, intensifying into Cyclone Michaung over the same region.

As per the special notification from the BMD, at 6:00 am today, the cyclone was located 1,575 km southwest of the Chattogram seaport, 1,525 km southwest of Cox's Bazar coast, 1,450 km southwest of Mongla seaport, and 1,450 km southwest of Payra seaport.