St Martin’s Island: Tourist areas to be restricted to 4 kilometres

In a bid to restore its lost biodiversity under pressure from excessive tourism, the government plans to introduce controlled tourism on St Martin’s Island, the country’s only coral island. A draft master plan prepared for the conservation of St Martin’s proposes restricting tourist movement to four kilometres area on the island.

Before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change introduced limits on visitor numbers in 2025, as many as 7,193 tourists used to stay overnight on the island. According to the master plan, this figure was double St Martin’s carrying capacity. As a result, coral extraction, pollution from boats and waste along the beaches increased, putting the coral reefs at risk of extinction.

A 2020 study by Dhaka University researchers Professor Md Kawser Ahmed of the Department of Oceanography, lecturer Md Yousuf Gazi of the Department of Geology, and former oceanography student Tahrima Jannat, found that over a 38-year period from 1980 to 2018, the number of coral species on St Martin’s fell from 141 to just 40.

Another research article published in the International Ocean Science Journal in 2020 warned that the island could become completely empty of coral by 2045.