Japan’s renewable energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall

Japan needs to boost renewable energy by reforming outdated policies on land use and the national grid if it is to meet a new goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, industry players and experts say.

Since announcing the 2050 target in November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has pledged to spend $20 billion on green tech and set ambitious new wind power targets.

But the world’s third-largest economy has a lot of catching up to do, said Ken Isono, CEO of renewable energy company Shizen Energy.

“Japan could be a leading country in solar, 15 years ago it used to be,” he told AFP.

“But I think Japan lacked vision and so it got totally left behind.”

Critics have long bemoaned a lack of ambition in Japan’s policy, which currently aims for 22-24 per cent of the country’s energy to come from renewables by 2030.