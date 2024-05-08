Nor'wester likely to hit different parts of country
The Bangladesh Meteorology Department warns of nor'wester with lightning and hail at isolated places over the country for next 72 hours commencing 4:00 pm Wednesday.
The meteorology department in its weather forecast in the afternoon also said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Nor’westers occur the most in the country during the month of May.
Thunderstorms that occurred between March and May are called nor'wester. The characteristic of this storm is that lightning takes place during the period
There are also hails during the period. After a severe heatwave in April, rainfall started occurring at places across the country since the beginning of May.
According to meteorologists, this is the pre-monsoon period. Now it will rain and the weather will also remain hot. It rains across different places of the countrym including the capital Dhaka.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md. Hafizur Rahman said 10 millimeters of rain has been recorded in the capital from 6:00 am to 9:00 am.