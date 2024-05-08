Nor'wester likely to hit different parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorology Department warns of nor'wester with lightning and hail at isolated places over the country for next 72 hours commencing 4:00 pm Wednesday.

The meteorology department in its weather forecast in the afternoon also said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.