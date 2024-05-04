Met office predicts six days of rain, thunderstorms from Monday
The Bangladesh Meteorological department (BMD) on Saturday predicted rains and thunderstorms from next Monday across the country, which may continue for six days.
The BMD officials also issued a warning to take safety precautions during the nor’westers in the coming days. They said the heat wave is likely to come down after the rains. However, the temperature is likely to remain unchanged today, Saturday.
The BMD in its weather forecast for the next 24 hours from Saturday predicted rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in a few places over the Sylhet division and at one or two places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Besides, there could be hailstorms at some isolated places across the country. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The BMD weather bulletin further says a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat. Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and remaining parts of the Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur and it may continue.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BMD meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said, “Thunderstorms are likely in various parts of the country from Monday, 6 May. Already there have been reports of rains in a few places across the country, which may further intensify and the weather may remain the same for six days.”
The BMD analyses weather conditions at 44 stations every day. Of these, there were reports of rains from 11 stations. A maximum of 37 mm of rain was recorded in Cumilla. Dhaka recorded 10 mm rain on Thursday, which reduced the temperature in the capital to some extent.
The meteorologists feel that the heat wave won’t unless there is rain across the country.
Meanwhile, lightning strikes killed seven persons in four districts on Thursday and Friday.
Given that, BMD meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik advised everyone to be cautious during the storms.
He said nor’easters occur the most during the month of May. There could be several nor’westers this month too. Casualties from lightning strikes have increased a lot these days. So everybody must be at a safer place during the storms.
According to the BMD, in May, the highest average temperature of the country was recorded at 32.9 °C.
The BMD released weather outlook for the month of May last Thursday. It says there could be normal rains in May. Besides, there could be one to three mild or moderate heat waves or one or two severe hea waves in some places of the country. The day temperature is likely to remain higher than night temperatures throughout this month.
Starting from 1 April, the country recorded continuous heat waves across the country throughout the entire last month for the first time in the last 76 years.