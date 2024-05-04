Heat wave likely to continue for two more days
Rain hit the capital and elsewhere in the country on the night of 2 May, bringing relief to people’s daily lives for a while. Temperature fell by 4-6 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rangpur division with Panchagarh seeing temperature dropping to 13 degrees Celsius.
The weather, however, started getting hotter on the morning of 3 May and a heatwave swept over various parts of the country.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the prevailing heatwave may continue over the western and central parts of the country for the next two days. The heatwave was also sweeping over the south-west coastal area of the country including Chuadanga and Jashore and is likely to spread over more areas.
Day temperature may remain more or less unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Discomfort may continue due to an increase in moisture.
According to the BMD’s weather forecast for Saturday, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hail at isolated places.
The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain more or less unchanged over the country.
BMD meteorologist Nazmul Hasan told Prothom Alo temperature may fall following the increase in rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the highest temperature on 3 May, Friday was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore while temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Rainfalls occurred in most parts of the Chattogram division and a few places in the Rangpur division. A maximum of 44 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Bandaban on Friday.