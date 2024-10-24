‘Dana’ turns into a strong cyclone, heavy rains predicted in coastal areas
Cyclone 'Dana' formed in the Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a strong storm. Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal areas of the country.
This information is provided in the special bulletin No. 9 of the BMD.
According to the bulletin, at 6:00 am on Thursday, Cyclone 'Dana' was located 475 km southwest of Payra port in Bangladesh. Wind speeds are high in the centre of the cyclone.
The BMD has advised the Mongla, Payra, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar seaports to hoist local warning signal No. 3 due to the cyclone.
According to the current track of Cyclone Dana, it may cross the Odisha coast of India tonight or early Friday morning.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo Thursday morning that heavy to very heavy rain, exceeding 89 millimeters, is expected in the coastal areas of Bangladesh under the influence of the cyclone.
He noted that the strength of the cyclone is gradually increasing, which could lead to heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal regions of Bangladesh.
Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been advised to seek safe shelter as soon as possible.
In a message from the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday afternoon, it was stated that the cyclone may cross the Dhamra port area from Bhitarkanika in Odisha on Thursday night or early Friday morning.
During this passage, wind speeds may reach up to 100 to 110 kilometres per hour, with a maximum possible speed of 120 km per hour.