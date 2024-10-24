‘Dana’ turns into a strong cyclone, heavy rains predicted in coastal areas

Cyclone 'Dana' formed in the Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a strong storm. Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal areas of the country.

This information is provided in the special bulletin No. 9 of the BMD.

According to the bulletin, at 6:00 am on Thursday, Cyclone 'Dana' was located 475 km southwest of Payra port in Bangladesh. Wind speeds are high in the centre of the cyclone.