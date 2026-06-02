Meteorological department forecasts multiple heatwaves in June
Ashar, the first month of the monsoon season according to the Bengali calendar, coincides with mid-June. The monsoon winds usually enter Bangladesh from the beginning of June, bringing substantial rainfall throughout the month. June typically records the second-highest rainfall of the year.
However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's forecast for June indicates that the country may receive less rainfall than normal this year.
This outlook contrasts with the weather conditions observed in April and May, both of which recorded above-average rainfall.
In April, traditionally the hottest month of the year, rainfall exceeded normal levels by more than 75 per cent, an exceptionally unusual occurrence. The excessive rainfall in April damaged crops across extensive areas of the haor region.
The Meteorological Department released its June weather outlook report on Monday. According to the report, rainfall during the month may remain below normal levels.
However, meteorologists expect several low-pressure systems to develop during June, one of which could intensify into a monsoon depression.
Bangladesh typically receives an average of 459 millimetres of rainfall in June, making it the second-wettest month of the year. July records the highest average rainfall, at 523 millimetres.
The Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon winds may gradually spread across different parts of the country from the beginning of the month.
Nevertheless, temperatures may remain above normal throughout June. In addition, the country may experience two to three mild to moderate heatwaves during the month.
The report also reviewed weather conditions during May. It found that rainfall during the month exceeded normal levels by 7 per cent.
Rangpur Division recorded the highest increase, receiving nearly 99 per cent more rainfall than average. In contrast, Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal divisions experienced comparatively lower levels of rainfall.