Meteorological department forecasts multiple heatwaves in June

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's forecast for June indicates that the country may receive less rainfall than normal this year.

This outlook contrasts with the weather conditions observed in April and May, both of which recorded above-average rainfall.

In April, traditionally the hottest month of the year, rainfall exceeded normal levels by more than 75 per cent, an exceptionally unusual occurrence. The excessive rainfall in April damaged crops across extensive areas of the haor region.

The Meteorological Department released its June weather outlook report on Monday. According to the report, rainfall during the month may remain below normal levels.

However, meteorologists expect several low-pressure systems to develop during June, one of which could intensify into a monsoon depression.