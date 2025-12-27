Jashore records country’s lowest temperature at 8.8°C

For the second consecutive day, the country’s lowest temperature has been recorded in Jashore. At 6:45 am on Saturday, the temperature in Jashore was recorded at 8.8 degrees celsius.

On the previous day, Friday, Jashore had also recorded the lowest temperature in the country. This information was confirmed by the Meteorological Office at Jashore Matiur Rahman Air Base.

Prolonged low temperatures over two days, combined with cold northerly winds, have severely disrupted daily life. Living conditions have become increasingly difficult for residents of the area.

Although the sun is visible for a short period around midday, dense fog and the cold wave are causing delays for farmers heading to the fields.