Jashore records country’s lowest temperature at 8.8°C
For the second consecutive day, the country’s lowest temperature has been recorded in Jashore. At 6:45 am on Saturday, the temperature in Jashore was recorded at 8.8 degrees celsius.
On the previous day, Friday, Jashore had also recorded the lowest temperature in the country. This information was confirmed by the Meteorological Office at Jashore Matiur Rahman Air Base.
Prolonged low temperatures over two days, combined with cold northerly winds, have severely disrupted daily life. Living conditions have become increasingly difficult for residents of the area.
Although the sun is visible for a short period around midday, dense fog and the cold wave are causing delays for farmers heading to the fields.
Badrul Islam, a farmer from Nangarpur village in Jashore sadar upazila, said that under normal conditions they go to the fields before 7:00 am.
However, due to several days of dense fog and cold weather, they are now unable to begin work until 9:00 or even 10:00 am. At present, potato cultivation and the planting and maintenance of Boro paddy are underway.
In the Laldighi area of Jashore town, between 300 and 400 people usually gather each day to seek daily labour. Due to the severe cold, that number has fallen by half.
Many are returning home without work, while others continue to wait late into the day in the hope of finding employment.
A day labourer from the Bahadurpur area said, “In this cold weather, I may get work one day and then go without work for three days. I have not had any work for a week. Even coming here every morning and waiting in the cold has brought no benefit.”
As the intensity of the cold increases, the prevalence of cold-related illnesses has also risen. Many people are suffering from fever, sneezing, coughs and diarrhoea.
Owing to the cold conditions, people are wearing warm clothing throughout the day. Doctors are advising the consumption of warm water and the use of warm clothing to prevent seasonal illnesses.
According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, a mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Chuadanga, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj and Nilphamari and may persist in some areas.
Night-time and daytime temperatures across the country may rise slightly. However, due to foggy conditions, the sensation of cold is likely to continue in many parts of the country.