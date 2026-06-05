Switzerland commits to supporting the planting of 300,000 climate-resilient trees in Bangladesh
The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh on Thursday hosted “Swiss Partnerships for a Greener Bangladesh”, a special event to mark World Environment Day 2026 at Edge Gallery in Dhaka, reports a press release.
The programme was organised in support of the Government of Bangladesh’s efforts to protect nature and the environment. A key highlight of the event was the announcement of Switzerland’s commitment to support the planting of 300,000 climate-resilient trees across Satkhira and Naogaon.
The initiative will be implemented through Swiss-supported programmes, including Climate Action at Local Level and Governance for climate-resilient public service delivery, with a focus on strengthening local environmental action in climate-vulnerable areas.
Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, minister of Water Resources, virtually attended the event as the chief guest. In his address, he said, “Bangladesh is among the countries most exposed to climate risks. This is why the Government of Bangladesh is strongly committed to locally led adaptation. Our efforts—from river and canal re-excavation to large-scale afforestation—are rooted in this principle.”
As host of the event, Reto Renggli, ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, welcomed the audience and emphasised, “Climate change is no longer a challenge of the future. It is a challenge of today. For Switzerland, addressing climate change is a central priority of both our domestic and foreign policy. In Bangladesh, Switzerland supports practical solutions that help communities, government institutions and businesses adapt to climate risks and seize new opportunities.”
The event brought together representatives from the Government of Bangladesh, development partners, Swiss NGOs, civil society, academia and climate experts to highlight collective action for nature, climate resilience and environmental sustainability.
In closing, Diepak Elmer, deputy head of mission and head of cooperation at Embassy of Switzerland, emphasised, “Swiss cooperation in Bangladesh is rooted in partnership. By supporting local climate and environmental initiatives, we aim to contribute to practical solutions that respond to people’s needs and strengthen long-term resilience.”
The event underscored Switzerland’s partnership with Bangladesh in advancing locally grounded and science-based responses to climate change and environmental degradation. It also showcased the contribution of Swiss-supported programmes, including Climate Action at Local Level and Governance for climate-resilient public service delivery.
Climate Action at Local Level works with Swiss NGOs and local organisations to strengthen community-led climate resilience, while Governance for climate-resilient public service delivery supports more climate-resilient public service delivery through local government institutions, particularly in water and solid waste management.