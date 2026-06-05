Switzerland commits to supporting the planting of 300,000 climate-resilient trees in Bangladesh

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh on Thursday hosted “Swiss Partnerships for a Greener Bangladesh”, a special event to mark World Environment Day 2026 at Edge Gallery in Dhaka, reports a press release.

The programme was organised in support of the Government of Bangladesh’s efforts to protect nature and the environment. A key highlight of the event was the announcement of Switzerland’s commitment to support the planting of 300,000 climate-resilient trees across Satkhira and Naogaon.

The initiative will be implemented through Swiss-supported programmes, including Climate Action at Local Level and Governance for climate-resilient public service delivery, with a focus on strengthening local environmental action in climate-vulnerable areas.