Cyclone ‘Midhili’ crosses Mongla, Pyara coasts

The tip of the cyclone ‘Midhili’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal reached the coastal line around 12:00 pm on Friday and started crossing Mongla and Pyara coasts via Khepupara of Patuakhali at 1:00 pm.
The cyclone will cross the coastal area at the evening, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
In a latest weather bulletin, the BMD said the cyclonic storm “Midhili” over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards and completed crossing the coast at 3:00 pm today, Friday, weakened into a deep depression and now lies over Patuakhali and adjoining area. It is likely to move northeastwards further inland and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.
Under the influence of the cyclone steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay. Squally weather may continue over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra were advised to lower danger signal no. 7 while maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were advised to lower danger signal no. 6.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay were advised to remain in shelter till further notice.
Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide, according to a previous BMD press release.