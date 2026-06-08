World Ocean Day: UN secretary-general calls for urgent action to protect ocean

On World Ocean Day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries and communities to act with greater ambition and resolve to address the growing crisis facing the world's oceans, reports a press release.

In his message sent out today, Monday, the secretary-general said that the ocean reminds humanity that people are bound together. He noted that the ocean shapes the climate, sustains ecosystems and economies, as well as feeds billions of people around the world.