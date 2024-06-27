Mild heatwave likely to abate from 8 places
Bangladesh Meteorological Department Thursday predicted the ongoing mild heatwave is likely to abate from eight places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.
“Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Tangail, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Magura, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram and it may abate from some places,” said the weather bulletin issued this morning.
“Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country,” it added.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.” it added.
Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi. While, today’s minimum temperature 24.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandarban.
Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6:00 am today was recorded 64 mm in Dhaka.