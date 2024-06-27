Mild heatwave likely to abate from 8 places

Bangladesh Meteorological Department Thursday predicted the ongoing mild heatwave is likely to abate from eight places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Tangail, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Magura, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram and it may abate from some places,” said the weather bulletin issued this morning.