What is biodiversity and why does it matter?

Biodiversity (from “biological diversity”) refers to the variety of living species and organisms — and their genes — that inhabit a particular area, from microscopic bacteria to small and large animals, from moss to towering trees.

This kaleidoscope of life forms the interconnected backbone of land, marine and freshwater ecosystems. These, in turn, provide food, medicine and resources and regulate the clean air, water and climate that sustains life on this planet.

Biodiversity supports everything in nature that allows sentient beings, including humans, to survive — and thrive.