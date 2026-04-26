Scientists stunned as chimpanzees turn on friends in killing spree

For two decades, researchers observed members of the Ngogo chimpanzee group of Kibale National Park in Uganda spend their days eating fruits and leaves, resting, traveling and grooming ​in their tropical rainforest abode. But this stable community then fractured and descended into years of deadly violence.

The researchers are now describing the first clearly documented example ‌of a group of wild chimpanzees splitting into two separate factions, with one launching a series of coordinated attacks against the other. Adult males and infants were targeted, with 28 deaths.

“Biting, pounding the victim with their hands, dragging them, kicking them - mostly adult males, but sometimes adult females participate in the attacks,” said University of Texas primatologist Aaron Sandel, lead author of the study published on Thursday in the journal Science, opens new tab.