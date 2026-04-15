Heatwave affects parts of Bangladesh, likely to spread further today
The first day of the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh, saw intense sunshine and heat across the country.
On Tuesday, a mild heatwave swept through several regions, and the conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday, with the affected areas likely to expand.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) made this observation in its forecast issued on Tuesday evening.
According to the forecast, a mild heatwave is currently prevailing over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia.
It further said the condition is likely to continue and may extend to additional areas. Daytime temperatures across the country are also expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature recorded nationwide on Tuesday was in Rajshahi, at 37.6°C.
Other affected areas recorded similarly high temperatures: 37.5°C in Ishwardi (Pabna), 37°C in Baghabari (Sirajganj), 37°C in Chuadanga, 37°C in Kumarkhali (Kushtia), and 36°C in Jashore.
In Dhaka, the highest temperature on Tuesday was 35°C.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo over the phone last night that a heatwave had affected several parts of the country on the first day of Boishakh, and its coverage is likely to increase on Wednesday.