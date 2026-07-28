Invasive alien turtle species in Hatirjheel, how they arrived, why concerns are rising

Amid the concrete landscape, Hatirjheel remains one of the largest aquatic ecosystems in Dhaka. However, in addition to various forms of pollution, this water body is now facing a new threat. The ‘red-eared slider’, one of the world's most aggressive invasive turtle species, has been spotted there.

Biodiversity experts warn that if not brought under control, this turtle could become a major crisis for the country's aquatic ecosystems, much like the suckermouth catfish (sakar fish).

These turtles were seen resting on tree roots, floating logs or other sunbathing spots across various parts of Hatirjheel. They have also been found in several other ponds in Dhaka.

Experts believe that many people who keep these turtles in aquariums as pets release them into water bodies like Hatirjheel once they grow too large. This is where the new danger begins.