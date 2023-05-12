Cyclone Mocha: Wind speed at centre rising up to 140 kph

Wind speed at the centre of Cyclonic storm Mocha, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area, has been increasing, said the latest special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The BMD in its special bulletin no. 10, issued at 8:30 am, said the cyclone Mocha over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved Northwards, and was centered at 6:00 am on Friday about 1,095 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1,025 kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,055 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port, and 1,020 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.
It is likely to intensify further and recurve gradually and move North-Northeastwards, the bulletin added.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the very severe cyclone centre is about 120 kph, rising to 140 kph in gusts and squall. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no. 2.
All fishing boats and trawlers of the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Speaking to Prothom Alo meteorologist Md Omar Faruq at 8:30 am said, “The wind speed of Mocha has increased to 110-115 kph. This would turn into a very severe cyclonic storm today (Friday).”