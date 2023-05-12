Cyclone Mocha: Wind speed at centre rising up to 140 kph

Wind speed at the centre of Cyclonic storm Mocha, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area, has been increasing, said the latest special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The BMD in its special bulletin no. 10, issued at 8:30 am, said the cyclone Mocha over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved Northwards, and was centered at 6:00 am on Friday about 1,095 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1,025 kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,055 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port, and 1,020 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.