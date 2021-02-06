Less consumption, more recycling needed to meet climate goals: Ministers

In a recent report, Circle Economy urged governments to craft their COVID-19 economic recovery plans to boost recycling and reuse, estimating that adopting circular approaches in transport, housing and food could cut emissions by close to 40 per cent.

Rather than using resources and materials to make products and then throwing them away, a circular economy aims to design waste and pollution out of supply chains, keeping goods in use for longer and eventually recycling their components.

Chilean environment minister Carolina Schmidt said her country was completing a roadmap to shift to a circular economy, along with 10 other Latin American nations that have pledged to follow suit.

"The notable contribution of a circular economy is its role in (reaching) the carbon-neutrality goal," she said, referring to targets set by a growing number of countries to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by mid-century.

Globally, switching to renewable energy could cut carbon emissions by 55 per cent, but the rest would have to be tackled by transforming production models, she added.

Adopting a circular economy could offer an additional $2 trillion in opportunities to the global economy by 2050 by creating jobs and promoting innovation, she said.

"A circular economy is not only a possibility - it is a necessity and a huge opportunity," Schmidt said.

Over-consumption

Hosted by WRI, the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE) brings together business, governments and civil society, who say strategies should focus on key sectors.

They include plastics, textiles, electronics, food, capital equipment - such as machinery like medical scanners - agricultural equipment and manufacturing infrastructure.

The amount of materials the world uses has tripled since 1970 and could double again by 2050 if no action is taken, the United Nations estimates.

Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Programme, said consumers could play a pivotal role in the shift to a circular economy.

Two-thirds of the world's carbon footprint is driven by households, including their food and transport, she noted.

"That over-consumption ... needs to be circular, and it also needs to be pulled back," she said.

While about 130 countries have made net-zero emissions commitments, the use of fossil fuels is not yet decreasing at a fast enough pace to meet them, she said.