Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur today, Sunday, at most places over Dhaka and seven other divisions, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasted.

According to the weather report, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions also would see moderately heavy to very heavy falls.

Citing the synoptic situation, the report said the axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.