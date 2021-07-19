Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in different parts of the country, reports BSS

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country,” a met office release said Monday.