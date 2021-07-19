Light to moderate rain likely over country

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.
Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.
Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius at Chattogram.
The maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am Monday was recorded 66 millimetres (mm) at Ishurdi.
Monday’s sunset is at 6.47 pm and Tuesday’s sunrise at 5.22 am in Dhaka.