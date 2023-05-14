Cyclone Mocha: gust front begins crossing the coast

The gust front of Cyclone Mocha has started crossing the Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast. Bangladesh Meteorological Department said this in a special bulletin issued at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Cox’s Bazar has already been witnessing strong winds and rain due to the very severe cyclone Mocha.

According to the special bulletin number 18 issued by the Meteorological Department on Sunday, the very severe cyclone Mocha, which is located in the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, is moving north-northeastward and concentrated in the north-east Bay and nearby areas.

The storm was centred about 385 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 305 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 450 km south of Mongla port and 370 km south of Payra port at 06:00am Sunday, it added.