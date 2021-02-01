Major storm to hit northeastern US after dumping snow on capital

A powerful winter storm is expected to dump deep snow on swathes of the northeastern United States including New York City on Monday after blanketing the nation’s capital.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine—home to tens of millions of people—and predicted snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s expected arrival Sunday night, allowing authorities to close roads, evacuate homes and commandeer equipment needed for public safety.

He also suspended all public transportation throughout the state on Monday, in anticipation of the storm’s impact, and coordinated with utilities companies in case of power outages.

“Charge your devices, and if you experience a power outage—report it immediately,” he urged New Jersey residents on Twitter.