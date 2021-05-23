Maritime ports asked to hoist Cautionary Signal 1

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were asked to hoist distant Cautionary Signal 1 on Friday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said a low pressure area has formed over the East Central Bay and adjoining area.

“It is likely to intensify into a depression and further into a Deep Depression and then into a Cyclonic Storm,” the meteorogical office bulletin said.

It also urged the fishermen not to sail into the deep sea and advised those who are already in the deep sea to return to the coast by 23 May.