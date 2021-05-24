Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 2

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist distant warning signal No. 2 on Monday instead of cautionary No. 1 as the depression over the Southeast Bay and adjoining Andaman Sea intensified into cyclonic storm 'Yass', reports UNB.

The depression over East-Central Bay and adjoining area moved north-westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Yass' over the same area.

In a special weather bulletin, the Met Office said at 6:00am today, it was about 775 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 605 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 650 km south of Mongla port and 605 km south of Payra port.