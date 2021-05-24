Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 2

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist distant warning signal No. 2 on Monday instead of cautionary No. 1 as the depression over the Southeast Bay and adjoining Andaman Sea intensified into cyclonic storm 'Yass', reports UNB.
The depression over East-Central Bay and adjoining area moved north-westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Yass' over the same area.
In a special weather bulletin, the Met Office said at 6:00am today, it was about 775 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 605 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 650 km south of Mongla port and 605 km south of Payra port.
It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the deep depression centre is about 62 KPH rising to 88 KPH in gusts or squalls, the bulletin said.
The sea will remain very rough near the depression centre.
All the fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.