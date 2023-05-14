Wind speed rising up to 210 kph, likely to cross coast between 9am-3pm

The sustained wind speed within the 74 kms of very severe cyclone Mocha is 190 kph which is rising up to 210 kph in gusts or squalls, said the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The previous weather forecast said the wind speed was rising up to 200 kph in gusts or squalls.
The cyclone is likely to intensify further, moving north-northeasterly direction and may cross the Cox’s Bazar-north Myanmar coast between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, said the special bulletin no. 17 BMD issued at 2:00 am.
Meteorologists said the possibility of turning Mocha into a super cyclone is low.
The storm was centred about 490 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 410 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 530 km south of Mongla port and 460 km south of Payra port at 12:00am Sunday.
The met office said the very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction. It is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north coast of Myanmar between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Sunday.
The peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm is being felt in the coastal areas of Chattogram and Barishal divisions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 7:00 am Sunday BMD meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said, “The wind speed at the centre of the cyclone is rising. Wind speed increases when any cyclone approaches to make landfall. But the possibility of turning Mocha into a super cyclone is low.”
If the wind speed remains between 62 and 88 km, it is called cyclone; when the speed remains between 88 km and 117 km, it is called severe cyclone, and when the wind speed remains between 117 km and 220 km, it is called very severe cyclone. When the wind speed crosses 220 km, it is called super cyclone.
The weather forecast further said sea remains very rough near the storm centre.
The coastal district of Cox’s Bazar and its offshore islands and chars were asked to hoist great danger signal no. 10, while the Chattogram and Payra sea ports will come under great danger signal no. 8. Mongla sea port asked to hoist local warning signal no. 4.
The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no. 8.
Under the peripheral effect of very severe cyclone, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide, according to the BMD bulletin.
Under the effect of the very severe cyclonic storm, there could heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy (89mm) rainfall in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Barishal divisions. Due to very heavy rainfall there could be mudslides in places of the hilly areas of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.