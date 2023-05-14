Wind speed rising up to 210 kph, likely to cross coast between 9am-3pm

The sustained wind speed within the 74 kms of very severe cyclone Mocha is 190 kph which is rising up to 210 kph in gusts or squalls, said the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The previous weather forecast said the wind speed was rising up to 200 kph in gusts or squalls.

The cyclone is likely to intensify further, moving north-northeasterly direction and may cross the Cox’s Bazar-north Myanmar coast between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, said the special bulletin no. 17 BMD issued at 2:00 am.