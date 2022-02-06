Mild cold wave likely to prevail in parts of country

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during mid-night to morning, it said.
Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.
A Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to Northeast Bay.
UNB Panchagarh correspondent reports, the temperature in the district recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, hinting at a rough winter ahead.
The normal life of the residents has been disrupted due to the bone-chilling cold, causing immense sufferings to the people especially the daily wagers.
The number of people in markets is also poor while the vehicles were seen moving with put on their headlights.
Ashraf Ali of Boda upazila, said “I could not go out from home for the last three days due to severe cold but now I failed to manage food for my family members due to absence of work.”
Mohammad Russel Shah, in-charge officer of Tetulia Weather Observatory Centre, said “The country’s lowest temperature has been recorded in Panchagarh today with 6.9 degrees Celsius and it may persists for few days more.”