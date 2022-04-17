Mild heatwave may continue in three districts

Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur division and the districts of Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria, it added.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and today’s minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6:00am today was recorded 11 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.