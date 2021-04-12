Mild heatwave sweeps over country

Mild heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Feni, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Khepupara and it may continue, reports UNB.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur in some places in Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the region of Cumilla with hails at isolated places, BMD said in their regular bulletin.

About the synoptic situation, Met office said a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The temperature of day and night may remain nearly unchanged over the country.