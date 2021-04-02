Mild to moderate heatwave grips 3 divisions

The highest temperature of 38.8 degrees was recorded in Ishwardi and the lowest of 18.8 degrees in Syedpur, Dimla, and Tetulia.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions; Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, and Kishoregonj with hails at isolated places, it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged.