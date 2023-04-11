Transboundary collaboration required to conserve tigers: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said Bangladesh has a shared tiger and leopard habitat with India, so transboundary collaboration is a must to conserve Bengal tigers and leopard species in Bangladesh.

“Considering the importance of conservation of seven big cat species on earth and two critically endangered big cat species in Bangladesh, we support in principal the formation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with the countries having these species,” he said.

The environment minister was speaking at the International Conference on Tiger Conservation organised as part of 50 years of Project Tiger held on Sunday evening at Mysuru University in Mysuru of Karnataka, India, according to a message received on Monday.