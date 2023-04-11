Transboundary collaboration required to conserve tigers: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said Bangladesh has a shared tiger and leopard habitat with India, so transboundary collaboration is a must to conserve Bengal tigers and leopard species in Bangladesh.
“Considering the importance of conservation of seven big cat species on earth and two critically endangered big cat species in Bangladesh, we support in principal the formation of the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with the countries having these species,” he said.
The environment minister was speaking at the International Conference on Tiger Conservation organised as part of 50 years of Project Tiger held on Sunday evening at Mysuru University in Mysuru of Karnataka, India, according to a message received on Monday.
Shahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is working with the determination to double the number of wild tigers by achieving a zero poaching target with active participation of local community.
It is a matter of hope that the wild tiger population are starting to increase, he said.
He said the government has taken several remarkable initiatives for conserving wildlife, including Bengal tigers.
Adoption of a new clause in the country’s constitution to protect and improve biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wildlife, while the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012 has a provision of two to seven years imprisonment and penalty of Take one million for the killing of tiger, the minister said.
Shahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is implementing the National Tiger Recovery Programme (2022 to 2034) and second-generation Bangladesh Tiger Action Plan (2018-2027).
The action plan has included tiger survey; genetic study; SMART patrolling and monitoring by drone inside the Sundarbans, capacity building programmes for frontline staff of the Forest Department as well as local community to ensure protection and conservation of the Sundarbans and the Bengal tigers, he said.
The minister said in 2011, a protocol was signed between Bangladesh and India for strengthening collaboration for conservation of Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans.
To mitigate tiger-human conflicts, the government has engaged the local people in tiger conservation activities by forming Village Tiger Response Team, Co-management Committee and Community Petrol Group, he said.
Shahab Uddin said the Wildlife Victim Compensation Rules, 2021 has a provision to give compensation up to Taka three lakhs if a person is killed in tiger attack.
The Wildlife Crime Control Unit has been established under the Forest Department to combat illegal wildlife trade, he said.
To strengthen the capacity of wildlife education, research and training, Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Centre has been established, which is working as a centre of excellence, the environment minister said.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), which focused on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world such as tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and cheetah in collaboration with the concerned countries.
The environment and forest ministers of the range countries harbouring these species were present on the occasion.