Deep depression in Bay: Maritime ports advised to hoist signal No. 3
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting local cautionary signal No. 3 and the river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1, two separate special weather bulletin said Monday.
“The deep depression over West central Bay and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal moved slightly north-northwestwards and now lies over the same area at 6:00 am about 705 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 685 kms west-southwest of Cox’s bazar port, 525 kms west- southwest of Mongla port and 550 kms west-southwest of Payra port,” a bulletin said.
It is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and may cross the Odisha coast near Puri.
The bulletin also said maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.
Sea will remain rough near the system centre.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
Another bulletin said, monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary south or southeasterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Jashore, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox’s bazar wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one.