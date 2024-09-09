Deep depression in Bay: Maritime ports advised to hoist signal No. 3

It is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and may cross the Odisha coast near Puri.

The bulletin also said maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the system centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.