Heat wave may continue in parts of country

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping in parts of the country and it may continue, said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours beginning from 9am on Wednesday.

"Very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerhat and Satkhira and severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, Noagaon, Sirajganj, Dinajpur and rest part of Khulna division", it said.