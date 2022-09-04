Dolphins have largest alliance network outside of humans

Male bottlenose dolphins have the largest known multi-level alliance network outside of humans, according to experts. These cooperative group ties boost male access to a contested resource.

The researchers studied association and consortship data from 121 adult male Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins at Shark Bay in Western Australia, along with colleagues from the University of Zurich and the University of Massachusetts. Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences today (PNAS).

Male dolphins in Shark Bay form first-order alliances of two to three males to pursue consortships with individual females jointly. Second-order coalitions of four to fourteen unrelated males compete with other alliances for female dolphin access, whereas third-order alliances form amongst collaborating second-order alliances.