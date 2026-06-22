Mild tremor jolts Dhaka, other parts of country

Staff Correspondent Dhaka Mild tremors were felt in Dhaka and several other parts of the country at 9:28 pm on Monday. No casualties were reported immediately.

Rubayet Kabir, acting officer at the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo that the earthquake measured 4 on the Richter scale and that its epicentre was in Dhaka.

However, the meteorological department later said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Rupganj of Narayanganj, about 16 kilometres east of Agargaon in Dhaka.