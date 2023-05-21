Rain with gusty wind likely today

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in different parts of the country on Sunday, reports BSS.
The BMD said this in their regular bulletin on weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00 am Sunday.
The BMD bulletin said, “Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely in different areas Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions."
It said that a mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue.
The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area, it added.
The country's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degree Celsius at Sylhet and Nikli on Friday.