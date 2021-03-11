Nations to adopt ecosystem accounting going beyond GDP

In a historic step, the United Nations adopted a new framework on 10 March that includes the contributions of nature when measuring economic prosperity and human well-being towards sustainable development.

The new framework, the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting -- Ecosystem Accounting (SEEA EA), was adopted by the UN Statistical Commission.

This is a major step forward that goes beyond the commonly used statistic of gross domestic product (GDP) that has dominated economic reporting since the end of World War II.