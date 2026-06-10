Wildlife
Rare leopard cat caught on lens in tea garden
It was a day of shifting moods with unpredictable rain followed by sudden scorching sun. On 14 May, we set out in search of a rare wild animal with wildlife photographer Kajol Hazra. For a long time, he has been roaming tea gardens and forest areas, driven by a passion for documenting rare species and gathering information on them. That day, our destination was Lawachara National Park in Kamalganj but we decided to take a detour through the Bharaura Tea Garden in Sreemangal first.
Kajol has a ‘forest eye.’ With years of experience in the wild, Kajol Hajra’s trained eyes can quickly spot animals hidden deep in the forest. His gaze easily moves through layers of trees and bushes, picking out what most would miss. Once his gaze locks into something, his camera immediately comes alive.
We were walking along a narrow trail through the tea garden, chatting quietly as we went. Suddenly, both of us froze. A sharp rustling came from a nearby bush. For a split second, we caught a glimpse of an animal.
“That’s a leopard cat!” Kajol said immediately. But within seconds, the cat vanished into the dense foliage.
Most would have moved on, but Kajol did not give up. He decided right then that he wouldn't leave without a shot. So, we waited. After a long period of patience, suddenly the leopard cat stepped out into the light once more. This time, Kajol didn't miss a beat.
He raised his lens and kept pressing the shutter continuously. A few moments later, it slipped back into the jungle. When he checked the camera screen, several clear images of the rare leopard cat had been captured. When Kajol checked the camera’s display, there they were. Several stunning, crystal-clear frames of that rare leopard cat.
The last time Kajol had captured this species was in Lawachara, nearly four years ago. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that the animal used to be seen more frequently in tea gardens and forest areas, but now they are becoming increasingly rare.
He added that capturing such rare wildlife on camera brings him great satisfaction.
Kajol Hazra warned that the leopard cat population is declining due to deforestation, the shrinking of their natural habitats and increasing human-wildlife conflict.
He stressed the need for effective conservation efforts to protect forests and biodiversity and ensure safe habitats for such wild animals.
The leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) is a rare find in Bangladesh. While similar in size to a domestic cat, it looks like a miniature version of a leopard, according to Sajal Deb, Director of the Bangladesh Wildlife Service Foundation.
He added that recently, an injured leopard cat was rescued after an accident and handed over to the Forest Department. As forests and natural habitats continue to shrink, leopard cats and other wild animals are increasingly entering human settlements, where they are often injured or in many cases, get killed.
Sajal Deb also warned that this rare species, which plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance, is now under threat for multiple reasons.
According to Sajal, a leopard cat measures between 39 and 66 centimeters in length, with a tail extending another 17 to 31 centimeters. It weighs around three to four kilograms. Compared to other wild cats, its legs are relatively longer.
The upper body is pale yellowish, while the underside is whitish. The body is covered with numerous black spots, which form two broad stripes near the neck.
Leopard cats are mainly nocturnal, although they can also be seen active at dawn and dusk. They are generally solitary animals and are skilled at climbing trees and swimming. Large insects, birds and small vertebrates are their main diet. They inhabit forests, wooded areas, scrublands, grasslands and mangrove forests, often taking shelter in tree hollows.
When it comes to reproduction, these cats show a rare level of commitment, forming long-term pair bonds. Their breeding season typically runs from February to May. Following a gestation period of 60 to 70 days, a female gives birth to a litter of two to four kittens. These young hunters reach adulthood at around 18 months. While life in the wild is unpredictable, the leopard cat has been known to live up to 13 years in captivity.