Rare leopard cat caught on lens in tea garden

It was a day of shifting moods with unpredictable rain followed by sudden scorching sun. On 14 May, we set out in search of a rare wild animal with wildlife photographer Kajol Hazra. For a long time, he has been roaming tea gardens and forest areas, driven by a passion for documenting rare species and gathering information on them. That day, our destination was Lawachara National Park in Kamalganj but we decided to take a detour through the Bharaura Tea Garden in Sreemangal first.

Kajol has a ‘forest eye.’ With years of experience in the wild, Kajol Hajra’s trained eyes can quickly spot animals hidden deep in the forest. His gaze easily moves through layers of trees and bushes, picking out what most would miss. Once his gaze locks into something, his camera immediately comes alive.