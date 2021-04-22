New Peruvian frog leaps into amphibian species ledger

Peruvian officials on Wednesday announced the discovery of a new species of frog, a spotted brown critter with an unusual eye colouring and no eardrum, in a natural park in the Amazon jungle.

The jumper belongs to the Pristimantis sira family that inhabits the mountain forests between 1,550-2,200 meters (5,000-7,200 feet) above sea level, according to the state service for natural protected areas (SERNANP).

It was found in the El Sira reserve in central Peru.

"Once again, Peru's protected natural areas are making a valuable contribution to science," the SERNANP said in a statement.