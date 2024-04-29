Chuadanga records hottest day in 10 years
Amid the intense heat in different parts of the country, Chuadanga experienced 43 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday, the highest in 10 years.
Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said they have recorded 43 degrees Celsius temperature at 3:00 pm in Chuadanga.
This is the highest temperature recorded in the past 10 years in the district, he added.
On 21 May 2014, Chuadanga recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius temperature.
Chuadanga has been experiencing extreme heat since the middle of the month of April, hampering the regular activities of people.
However, there is no possibility of rainfall in the next two days in the district and the temperature may rise or remain unchanged, he said.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, “Very severe heatwave is sweeping in Jashore and Rajshahi districts and severe heatwave is prevailing in parts of Khulna division, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Naogaon, Pabna and Nilphamari districts. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping in Barishal division, parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban districts.”
Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, it said.
Country’s highest temperature was recorded at 42.2 degree Celsius in Jashore district on Sunday and 18 mm rains were recorded in Sunamganj till 6:00 am on Monday.