Chuadanga records hottest day in 10 years

This is the highest temperature recorded in the past 10 years in the district, he added.

On 21 May 2014, Chuadanga recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

Chuadanga has been experiencing extreme heat since the middle of the month of April, hampering the regular activities of people.

However, there is no possibility of rainfall in the next two days in the district and the temperature may rise or remain unchanged, he said.