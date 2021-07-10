No bids for over 70pc of Indian coal mines up for auction

India received no bids for 48 of the 67 mines up for sale as part of its plan to open up coal mining to private companies, reflecting little investor appetite for a sector clouded by environmental concerns and low margins.

Prime minister Narendra Modi last year offered financial incentives to the private sector and removed restrictions on the end-use of the fuel in a bid to reduce imports and make India a net coal exporter.

India has the world's fourth largest coal reserves and is the second largest coal consumer, importer and producer.