Noise pollution now affects other cities too

Noise pollution severely affects not only people in the Dhaka, but in other major cities of the country too.

The blaring of hydraulic horns continues unabated, violating the High Court directives. There are no steps to prevent the noise generated from construction sites and traffic. Ironically, the department of environment that it is supposed to be active in pollution control, is least bothered.

To measure the intensity of noise pollution around Dhaka and other major cities, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) under the Stamford University Bangladesh launched a study in January.

CAPS director and environmental science teacher professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder recently told Prothom Alo that for the first time studies are going on simultaneously to measure the intensity of noise pollution across 64 districts.

So far, the researchers have found that noise pollution in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal had turned severe beyond the permissible level.

The Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 set standard of noise levels for different zones including silent, residential, commercial, industrial and mixed areas. According to the rules, the permissible noise limit in the silent areas is 50 decibels (dB) for the daytime and 40dB for night, 55dB for day and 45dB for night in residential areas, 70dB for day and 60dB for night in commercial areas and 75db for day and 70dB for night in industrial areas.