Noise pollution now affects other cities too

Noise pollution severely affects not only people in the Dhaka, but in other major cities of the country too.
The blaring of hydraulic horns continues unabated, violating the High Court directives. There are no steps to prevent the noise generated from construction sites and traffic. Ironically, the department of environment that it is supposed to be active in pollution control, is least bothered.
To measure the intensity of noise pollution around Dhaka and other major cities, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) under the Stamford University Bangladesh launched a study in January.
CAPS director and environmental science teacher professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder recently told Prothom Alo that for the first time studies are going on simultaneously to measure the intensity of noise pollution across 64 districts.
So far, the researchers have found that noise pollution in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal had turned severe beyond the permissible level.
The Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 set standard of noise levels for different zones including silent, residential, commercial, industrial and mixed areas. According to the rules, the permissible noise limit in the silent areas is 50 decibels (dB) for the daytime and 40dB for night, 55dB for day and 45dB for night in residential areas, 70dB for day and 60dB for night in commercial areas and 75db for day and 70dB for night in industrial areas.
In the joint study, noise pollution along the Shapla Chattar-Purana Paltan road was measured at 130dB, highest in Dhaka. Similar intensity of noise pollution was measured at the Kaptai Road and Anderkilla in Chattogram. Anderkilla hosts a general hospital and three educational institutions.
The noise level at the neighbourhoods of BSTI office in Sylhet city was measured at 125dB. The neighbourhoods of Nagar Bhaban and Lamabazar were also found affected by severe noise pollution.
Bhashani Road in Barishal city was found affected by noise higher than of 112dB.
The rules define a silent area where hospital and educational institution are located. The study measured noise level at above 100dB instead of 50dB in the Shahbag and Shyamoli-Kallyanpur areas–the hubs of health facilities in Dhaka.
There are two tertiary-level hospitals in Shahbag and more than 50 public and private health facilities including one medical college around Shyamoli and Kallyanpur areas. Acute traffic congestion as well as noise pollution is a regular phenomenon at the Gabtali intersection–one of the entrances to Dhaka city.
Infected by coronavirus, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University professor Kamrul Hasan Khan and his wife got admitted to the university hospital in January.
Annoyed by the severe noise pollution across the Shahbag area, Kamrul posted an open letter on his Facebook page, addressing the inspector general of police.
Kamrul believed that simple steps could minimise the noise pollution in Shahbag area. But nobody takes any steps.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic department and the department of environment can play a major role in noise pollution control, according to laws.
DoE director Farid Ahmed said several projects, including on awareness building, are underway to control noise pollution in the city.
DMP traffic officials refuse to take responsibility regarding Dhaka city’s noise pollution. “We have no noise level measurement tools. If the DoE assists us with the necessary tools and magistrates, we can conduct drive against the offenders,” said Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner at DMP (traffic).
Around 40 per cent of 300 DMP traffic personnel, responding to the study, said they cannot hear low sounds, 12 per cent suffering from hearing impairments and 15 per cent facing troubles while responding to mobile phone calls.
Ear, nose and throat disease expert professor Pran Gopal Datta said noise above 85dB will cause health and mental problems. Regular exposure to noise pollution not only affects the ears but also causes high blood pressure, insomnia, fatigue and other long-term diseases.
