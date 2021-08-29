Nora makes landfall on Mexico coast, US Gulf Coast residents flee Ida

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 20-30 cm this weekend into early next week," according to the NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."