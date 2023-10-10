Extreme heat risks rise for pregnant women and babies

As a health worker in South Sudan, Night Stella Elias sees from year to year how rising temperatures are adding to the dangers faced by pregnant women and their babies.

Armed conflict, drought, widespread poverty and scarce rural health services already mean the world's newest country has one of its highest maternal mortality rates. Heatwaves linked to climate change are increasing the risks.

"Pregnant mothers who live in deep rural areas have limited access to medical services. Saving their lives when they have heat stroke inflicted by climate change becomes very difficult," Elias told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Jonglei state in the east.

During heatwaves, pregnant women are at higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or of having a low-weight baby, said Elias, nutrition coordinator at African aid agency ForAfrika.

For every 1 degree Celsius (1.8F) in temperature rise, the number of stillbirths and premature deliveries increases by about 5 per cent, according to an analysis of 70 studies conducted since the mid-1990s and published in the British Medical Journal in 2020.

That is of particular concern in Africa, which is heating up more quickly than the rest of the planet and facing more severe climate disasters such as droughts, a joint UN-African Union report said in September.

Policymakers are starting to address the issue as awareness gradually grows about the threat posed by climate change to human health, climate researchers said.

For the first time, the annual UN climate summit - COP28, starting in late November in Dubai - will have a day dedicated to health.

Last year, a flagship report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) mentioned maternal health, marking a crucial turning point, said University of Washington professor Kristie L. Ebi.