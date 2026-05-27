Dhaka records 25 mm rain in 3 hours, how the rest of the day may be
The rain that fell across the capital today, Wednesday morning made it feel as though the monsoon had already arrived. In reality, however, there is still some time left before the monsoon winds responsible for seasonal rainfall enter the country. Today, rain is not limited to Dhaka only showers have also been reported in different parts of the country.
Between 6:00 am and 9:00 am alone, 25 millimetres of rain were recorded in the capital. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, scattered rainfall may continue across various parts of the country throughout the day. Such intermittent showers may persist until Saturday.
Tomorrow, Thursday, is the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha. Cattle markets have already become busy ahead of the festival, while millions of people are travelling home for Eid. The rain has caused disruption both at cattle markets and along travel routes.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this morning that rainfall may occur over many areas of Khulna and Barishal divisions during the next six hours, as well as in different parts of Noakhali, Feni and Lakshmipur. Some areas of Tangail, Netrokona and Mymensingh may also experience rain for two to three hours.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo today, Wednesday that the rain is being caused by the spread of deep convective cloud formations. He said these are localised clouds that produce rainfall over specific areas for limited periods. The cloud layer remains so low that it is often difficult to predict exactly where there will be rainfall.
Abul Kalam Mallik said the current spell of rain may continue for at least three more days. According to him, the rain is likely to occur intermittently and in scattered areas rather than remaining concentrated in one place continuously.
At around 10:30 am, when this report was being written, the sky over the capital remained cloudy with light drizzle continuing. However, meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said there was little chance of heavy rainfall in Dhaka over the next few hours.
What the weather may be like tomorrow
The Meteorological Department said the ongoing pattern of rainfall may continue tomorrow as well, on the day of Eid-ul-Azha. AKM Nazmul Hoque said most areas of Rajshahi, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions could experience rain.
He added that rainfall may occur in Dhaka during the morning, although it is still difficult to say exactly how much rain the capital may receive. Rain is also possible in those three divisions and in the eastern parts of Dhaka division.