Dhaka records 25 mm rain in 3 hours, how the rest of the day may be

The rain that fell across the capital today, Wednesday morning made it feel as though the monsoon had already arrived. In reality, however, there is still some time left before the monsoon winds responsible for seasonal rainfall enter the country. Today, rain is not limited to Dhaka only showers have also been reported in different parts of the country.

Between 6:00 am and 9:00 am alone, 25 millimetres of rain were recorded in the capital. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, scattered rainfall may continue across various parts of the country throughout the day. Such intermittent showers may persist until Saturday.