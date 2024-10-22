Low over Bay may intensify into cyclone: BMD
The low over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea area is likely to move west-northwesterly direction and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm.
The low has intensified into a well-marked low over same area, said a Met office bulletin on Monday.
The Meteorological office advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, so that they can take shelter within a short notice.