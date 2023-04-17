Hot weather to continue in Dhaka

The dwellers of the capital city has been suffering from the severe heatwave since Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the New Year, as temperatures rose to a record high. The temperature in Dhaka was 40.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The meteorological department forecasts this hot spell is likely to continue today, Monday.

In a weather forecast the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), issued for Dhaka and the adjacent areas at 1:00 pm for the next six hours, said the weather may remain dry over the area.