Hot weather to continue in Dhaka

The dwellers of the capital city has been suffering from the severe heatwave since Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the New Year, as temperatures rose to a record high. The temperature in Dhaka was 40.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The meteorological department forecasts this hot spell is likely to continue today, Monday.
In a weather forecast the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), issued for Dhaka and the adjacent areas at 1:00 pm for the next six hours, said the weather may remain dry over the area.
The west/south-westerly wind speed will remain 10-15 kph.
In another weather forecast, the BMD issued at 9:00 am and valid for the next 24 hours, it said severe heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Pabna. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.
The forecast also said weather may remain dry and partly cloudy over the country, with chance of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
As per the BMD, the temperature in Dhaka was 28.9 degrees Celsius at 6:00 in the morning and the humidity was 87 per cent. The temperature was 36.0 degrees Celsius at 12:00 pm. The temperature in Dhaka was 40.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. No rain was recorded in Dhaka.
In general, when the temperature in any area rises to 36 degrees Celsius, it is considered as mild heatwave; when the temperature rises to 38 degrees Celsius, it is considered medium heatwave and when the temperature rises to 40 or above degrees Celsius, it is considered as severe heatwave.