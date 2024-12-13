Cold wave up ahead, biting cold may continue throughout month

The cold air from the Himalayas, fog and the water vapour rising from the Bay of Bengal have come together in Bangladesh to cover up most of the country under the blanket of fog.

Already, there are only a few hours of sunlight available a day. As a result, the mercury level has started to drop in most parts of the country. The temperature in Gopalganj and Chuadanga has reached close to the cold wave.

The mercury level might continue to dip further throughout the week from today, Friday. The cold wave might spread from the northern part to the southwestern part of the country in two days.