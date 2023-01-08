Jashore, Chuadanga record lowest temperature at 7.8 degree C

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Manikganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, Satkhira and Kushtia and it may continue, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this morning.
Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning, and it may continue till noon at places.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to the reduced difference between day and night temperatures moderate to severe cold conditions are likely over the country, it added.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.
A biting cold wave has also continued to sweep across Kurigram. The district recorded 8.6 degree Celsius temperature in 24 hours till this morning, said Kurigram's Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Office's Meteorological Observer Tuhin Miah.
Due to the downtrend in the temperature, the people of char areas of 16 rivers including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar are passing miserable days.
Also, the number of diarrhoea and pneumonia patients – mostly children and the elderly – is increasing in hospitals of Kurigram, said Kurigram General Hospital’s resident physician Shahinur Rahman Shipon.