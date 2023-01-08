Jashore, Chuadanga record lowest temperature at 7.8 degree C

Jashore and Chuadanga districts recorded the lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 7.8 degree Celsius in 24 hours till this morning as a mild cold wave is sweeping across the country, reports UNB.

Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperatures for the third consecutive day, said Rakibul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Chuadanga's local meteorological office.

“This situation will remain the same for a day or two. The temperature may drop further,” he added.

Dhaka recorded 12.3 degree Celsius during this period.